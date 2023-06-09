From New York to Washington, the US suffocates in the fumes of fires: “Stay at home or wear masks”





Alert pollution also to Washingtonwhere the authorities have decreed that the danger level of the air is purple, or the massimodue to the ifire in Canada. The city is wrapped in one gray haze and there is a strong smell of burnt. The inhabitants of the American capital were advised to do not leave the house or to wear the mask. The same indications that had already been given to the citizens of yesterday New Yorkthe metropolis that has been suffocating for several hours now you smoke released from the hundreds of set fire in Quebec that have reached the Big Apple and much of the northeastern United States United Stateswhere the air quality alert was triggered for 100 million Americans. New York’s LaGuardia Airport has suspended again arriving flights due to low visibility due to smoke and ash. It is not excluded, according to the American media, that similar measures are taken for the airports of Washington, Philadelphia e Charlotte.

The most serious situation in New York – The most acute emergency remains in New York, where theindiced Aqi has reached altitude 342a level considered “dangerous” for all residents, making the city the most polluted in the world. The thick haze that surrounds the Big Apple has hidden the sun and made the air so unbreathable to bring them back masksabandoned in the post pandemic: air quality worsens ei FIRE will distribute them free of charge N95, similar to the FFP2s that have become commonly used during the pandemic. Mayor, Eric Adamsurged residents to use masks outdoors to protect their noses and throats from irritations. The deterioration in air quality that “we are experiencing is a unprecedented event”the mayor said. And the governor Kathy Hochul echoed him: “We are in one emergency situation, stay indoors if you can”. The schools of the Big Apple have suspended outdoor activities to protect i children. Animal rights advocates have called on local authorities to stop the animals carriages that take tourists around Central Park to protect the horses. The zoo of the city has decided to close to protect the health of “visitors, staff and animals”.

The alert extends to Washington – But it is all of the northeastern United States that is affected by the smoke and ashes that come from Canada. Outdoor activities have also been suspended in the schools Of Washington Dc. In the capital, as in New York, the communication has arrived for citizens to limit travel and wear masks outdoors. The baseball game scheduled tonight between the local team, i Nationalshey Diamondbacks, it was cancelled. Also to Philadelphia the health authorities have urged citizens to “avoid excessive physical activity outdoors and, if possible, to use a mask”. TO CharlotteNorth Carolina has the worst air quality since 2016. And if millions of Americans are breathing hard, for Canadians the situation is even worse. Toronto, Montreal e Ottawa it is the cities that are paying the highest price for the hundreds of fires that are burning the country, with the situation not destined to improve anytime soon. The meteorological service has in fact warned of a possible worsening in the coming days.