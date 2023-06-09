Futsal players from Poland, Italy and Slovenia are competing for the World Cup

The Saints of coach Tom Neumann fought their way to the finals of the qualification and thanks to the April play-off with Lithuania. they will start on the 15th from home against Poland, and they will be in Slovenia three days later. They will meet Italy twice in June and finish with the December matches in Poland and at home against Slovenia.

With two golds, the favored team is the second most successful World Championship team after Brazil, which has won the championship four times. At the last World Cup two years ago, the team from the Iberian Peninsula defeated Neumann vbr in the round of 16 after a 5:2 victory.

Mme very attractive group. A full house will rally against the Italians and the Spanish. We will fight for progress. The ford is a long way to pull our pants down. We have an experienced team and we met with these guys. Apart from Poland, we beat Italy and Slovenia several times. We will fight for at least promotion to the bar. Klov will be the end of qualification, the website futsal.fotbal.cz quoted Neumann.

et representatives have so far started at the world championship four times. Their best result is eighth place from 2004, when only 16 teams took part in the tournament in Taiwan, compared to the current 24.