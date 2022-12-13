His screams in the press box have become legendary. His face contorted, but with joy. Five times she lifted the big-eared cup to heaven. He did it at the Camp Nou in 1989, at the Prater the following year, in 1994 in Athens, in 2003 in Manchester, 4 years later still in the Greek capital. And yet, for Adriano Galliani, “the emotion experienced with the promotion of Monza to Serie A was greater than that experienced with the 5 Champions League with Milan”.

Party

—

The managing director of Monza said it during the celebrations of the red and white Christmas at the sports hall of the Brianza capital. “At 11.12pm on May 29 I was crying, at the end of the promotion play-off in Pisa, because a dream I pursued as a child came true, that of Monza in Serie A, 110 years after its foundation. I’ve been a huge Monza fan since I was 5 years old, I’ve I was born here and I had already been a manager of the club before arriving at Milan. One of the things I did best of all was to make president Silvio Berlusconi a huge fan of Monza. Without him it would not have been possible to achieve all of this.” How it would not have been possible to lift those five European Cups.