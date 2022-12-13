The former Rossoneri manager: “At 11.12pm on 29 May I was crying, at the end of the promotion play-off in Pisa, because a dream I pursued as a child had come true”
His screams in the press box have become legendary. His face contorted, but with joy. Five times she lifted the big-eared cup to heaven. He did it at the Camp Nou in 1989, at the Prater the following year, in 1994 in Athens, in 2003 in Manchester, 4 years later still in the Greek capital. And yet, for Adriano Galliani, “the emotion experienced with the promotion of Monza to Serie A was greater than that experienced with the 5 Champions League with Milan”.
The managing director of Monza said it during the celebrations of the red and white Christmas at the sports hall of the Brianza capital. “At 11.12pm on May 29 I was crying, at the end of the promotion play-off in Pisa, because a dream I pursued as a child came true, that of Monza in Serie A, 110 years after its foundation. I’ve been a huge Monza fan since I was 5 years old, I’ve I was born here and I had already been a manager of the club before arriving at Milan. One of the things I did best of all was to make president Silvio Berlusconi a huge fan of Monza. Without him it would not have been possible to achieve all of this.” How it would not have been possible to lift those five European Cups.
