CIVIL. Third defeat, well? In a row. So? Sure, closing the year like this, with a knockout cashed in, once again, in extremis, hurts. And he imposes a healthy scolding on Gesteco. A “great bath of humility”, to put it exactly with the words expressed, in the post-Chieti, by coach Stefano Pillastrini.

Sorry to lose like this, when the going gets tougher. And at the precise moment in which the absence of lucidity requires an extra dose of spirit, of heart. Luckily, why not. As well as hunger. She had more Mokambo Wednesday night.

It must be said that I alternate in situations: it is in fact in the final minutes of the match against the Eagles that the team from Chieti emerged. Winner.

So at the end of the match, although even at the beginning of it, the competitive gap between the visiting team and the hosts appeared quite evident. Indicative, in this sense, the partial inflicted by Chieti at the start of the ducals, a 14-2 that matches the trend recorded by the Gialloblù on the occasion of their previous outing in San Severo: ready go and 18-2 pro Allianz. In both external sorties, Rota and his companions then recovered: scoring? Certainly. But, above all, defending (better).

In the third quarter at San Severo, then, the Pilla boys conceded a pittance of seven points; in Chieti fifteen, however against the thirty points simultaneously entered in the scoresheet in their favour. The trend in the middle match with Chiusi, at the PalaGesteco, was different: starting in close ranks (16-6), then the decline. And that uncertain ending decided by the triple guest signed by Bolpin.

Ueb races are fun, it was said in recent days. The reason behind this, in recent times, is the simple and justifiable inconstancy displayed by the Eagles. Simple because it can be solved: come on, the team has so far proved to be among the most square in the entire Red Group. The moment lived by the yellow and blues is therefore justifiable: during the course of a season, on the other hand, the phases of decline exist.

In these situations, it becomes necessary to be able to identify the causes, whether physiological or not. «Dell’Agnello is not yet the one seen before his injury», coach Pilla had said after the setback with Chiusi; and again «we can’t find Clarke».

The American, after the strong blow suffered to the back in Chieti, remains to be evaluated. But he will have time to recover. The same dowry to Gesteco to get back on track and get out of this negative trend. A time of celebration: because, defeats aside, the Ueb season remains exciting. —

