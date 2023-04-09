Of Mirko Graziano

The match between Turin and Rome was decided by the penalty scored by Paulo Dybala at the start of the match, and conceded for a hand ball by Schuurs following a shot by Zalewski

Ugly for sure, but physically solid and terribly cynical, organized to the limits of perfection in every department. So Roma passes in the Turin grenade and breaks into the Champions area. Stripped in one fell swoop Inter and Milan: third place. READ the full ranking HERE.

Here are Mourinho’s claws on the Europe that matters. Giallorossi who in fact speculate throughout the match on the advantage gained in the opening minutes. Schuurs literally blocks the stone from Zalewski’s limit: penalty kick; Dybala transforms with a soft touch in the middle of the goal. For the rest, Roma no longer produced shots on goal and in fact created only one real danger, well beyond the 90th minute: Abraham broke through on the left, returned on the right and shot high from a very good position. It must be said in the end Taurus itself produces little, while making the match, especially in the second half. The defensive phase of the Mourinho gang, on the other hand, is the stuff of a mental hospital: the 12 are not accidental clean sheet (without conceding a goal) in the league, plus 4 in the Europa League and one in the Italian Cup.

The formations Juric behind gives continuity to Gravillon, while in the middle of the field he prefers Gineitis to Linetty. The 18-year-old Lithuanian plays his second match as a starter in the league after the one at San Siro, in February, against Milan. In attack, Miranchuk inside, Vlasic on the bench. Mourinho's starting eleven is by no means obvious: up front Solbakken and El Shaarawy start wide with Dybala a little false nine, a little nine, a little playmaker, a little everything in practice. Initially both Abraham and Belotti were out. The former grenade captain was very booed at the reading of the formations, then unfriendly chants and even a message-banner signed Curva Maratona: We can't insult you because they won't let you play. All in all, altar boy stuff these days.

First time living on a boring balance after the Giallorossi advantage. Few occasions. Rodriguez tries from afar (right-footed volley) and the ball goes just wide, to the right of Rui Patricio. Then Smalling to block Ricci’s right without fail. Roma manage precisely in order: the team is always short, immediate pressure on the ball carriers and a lot of physicality as soon as the grenades enter the red zone. The limits emerge when there is a need to hurt the opponent. Well up to the last 20-30 meters, then little substance despite Dybala moving a lot trying to make sense of even the most complicated balls.

Toro got off to a good start in the second half: Rui Patricio prodigious on Miranchuk’s close-range header. Roma responded a few seconds later: Dybala’s incursion dubiously blocked by Rodriguez and Milinkovic, then Solbakken wasted from a few meters on the rebound. Smalling heads high from a corner from the left, and Singo’s ride (100 appearances for the grenade yesterday) is not rewarded by Radonjic, who shoots badly. The Bull tries one last time with Pellegri: quick turn, but out.

Lhe goal is to win, and that's it – says Mourinho -, in the end we are all results fans, the rest are lies. You have to win by trying to exploit the qualities available and hiding the problems. We third parties? Are you sure Juve don't have 59 points? We're in Italy…. Juric doesn't hide a pinch of bitterness: We gave away a goal, like against Napoli. It's happening often. Gifts are paid for, and rightly so.