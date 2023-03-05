“When did I have the hardest time? Probably with Simerský’s chance, which I caught quite unmanly. I elbowed the ball. I was very lucky with that,” Berkovec admitted. He also eliminated the solo of former national team striker Kozák. “He advanced on me alone. But I was always taught that he is under pressure because he has to come up with something. It seemed to me that after a long he was running out of energy during the sprint. He shot poorly,” he also dealt with another clear shooting opportunity for the team from Baťo město.

He knew that if the opponent was leading 2:0, it would be difficult for Brno. “When it was still just a goal, we still had a chance. And towards the end, it became clear how Řezňa is a hugely valuable player for us,” smiled Berkovec.

He revealed that there was still disappointment in the Zbrojovka cabin after the final whistle. “We really wanted to win and correct the unsuccessful cup duel in České Budějovice. But given the course of the match, we have to be happy for the point. Our lead over Zlín has not diminished,” he found the biggest positive on the board.

Brno coach Richard Dostálek praised Berkovec. “At 0:1 we had to open the game. The people of Zlín went for breaks and he kept us afloat. Thanks to him, we kept hoping for a good result,” he claimed. He also eventually took the draw. “After all, in a packed league table, every point counts,” he realizes.

He also appreciated Řezniček, who extended the ball into the net after Ševčík's shot. It would probably also end with a goal. "Kuba behaved like a proper scorer who is attacking for entry into the League Gunners' Club," said Dostálek. Řezníček has already scored his fifteenth goal in this first league year, and he has only six left to reach the coveted hundred.

Photo: Patrik Uhlíř, CTK From the left, Dominik Simerský from Zlín and Jakub Řezníček from Brno in a duel.Photo : Patrik Uhlír, CTK

The coach of Zbrojovka noted that the Brno supporters did not support their team in the first twenty minutes in protest against their team’s poor performance in the MOL Cup match in the south of Bohemia. They were also bothered by the fact that the Brno team played in a strongly combined lineup at the Dynamo stadium. “I accept that the fans are dissatisfied. České Budějovice must not be repeated,” Dostálek vowed.