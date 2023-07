Julia Grabher didn’t manage to win this year’s Grand Slam in Wimbledon. After losing singles against American Danielle Collins, the Vorarlberg native was also eliminated in doubles in the first round.

Grabher and her Italian partner Sara Errani lost 3:6 4:6 to the Czech duo Miriam Kolodziejova/Marketa Vondrousova. Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova booked her ticket to the round of 16 in singles with a 6:3 7:5 win over Serbian Natalija Stevanovic.

More see Tableau Ladies

Share this: Twitter

Facebook