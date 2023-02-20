For the twenty-third day of the Serie D championship, group H, on a very cold Sunday from a meteorological point of view, at the stadium Stephen Close of Gravina in Puglia Gravina and Matera face each other.

The home cheer is concentrated in the lateral part of the grandstand, the locals identify themselves behind the “Fossa dei Falchi” banner, support their favorites on the field, also accompanying the choirs with the drum while, during the first half of the game, it is also lit a smoke bomb.

The supporters who have come from Matera are present in good numbers, they are positioned compactly within the away sector and certainly offer a good glance; the singing support is successful, and above all the repeated choirs and hand-clapping are of good quality.

On the pitch, the match was truly daring, the guests took the lead twice but were caught up on both occasions, ten minutes from the end they were good at taking the lead again: the exultation of the goal under the sector was very beautiful guests, bringing home three important points.