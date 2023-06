Only Marek Grycz advanced from the quartet of modern Czech pentathletes at the European Games in Krakow to Saturday’s medal fights. Among the eighteen finalists of the competition, which is also the European championship, he slipped as the ninth last of his semi-final group and can strive for one of the eight participating places for the Olympic Games in Paris. Martin Vlach, Jan Kuf and Ondřej Polívka did not succeed.

