Gustavo Alfaro named as the New Coach of Costa Rica National Team

Gustavo Alfaro, the renowned Argentine coach, has been appointed as the new coach of the Costa Rica National Team, confirmed by the Costa Rican Football Federation. The 61-year-old Alfaro expressed his joy and excitement in taking on this new challenge.

Alfaro brings a wealth of experience to his role as the head coach of the Costa Rica National Team. He previously led Ecuador in the last World Championship in Qatar and also had successful stints with Boca Juniors, Arsenal de Sarandí, and other notable teams.

In a statement released by the Fedefútbol communication office, Alfaro expressed his honor, commitment, and responsibility in leading the football destinies of Costa Rica. He has had a successful career spanning over three decades, not only as a coach but also as a television commentator on prestigious networks such as Caracol de Colombia and ESPN.

The president of the Costa Rican Football Federation, Osael Maroto, expressed his excitement about Alfaro’s arrival, highlighting his professional and human qualities. Maroto believes that Alfaro’s knowledge, preparation, and playing philosophy align perfectly with the Costa Rican players.

Although Alfaro may not be well-known among the general fans in Costa Rica, his experience and achievements speak for themselves. His conservative playing style, tactical expertise, and leadership skills have earned him recognition in the football world.

Alfaro’s coaching journey began in lower divisions, gradually moving up the ranks in Argentine football. He achieved promotions with several teams, ultimately leading him to the helm of Boca Juniors, where he successfully lifted the team’s spirits after a devastating loss in the Copa Libertadores final against River Plate.

His time with the Ecuadorian national team was marked by exceptional group management, with Alfaro forming a paternal relationship with his players while demanding tactical performance on the field. Under his guidance, Ecuador qualified directly for the 2022 World Championship in Qatar.

Alfaro’s impressive coaching career includes various titles and nominations. He has won domestic titles in Argentina, including the Argentine Super League, Argentine Cup, and Argentine Super Cup. He has also been nominated for the best coach in the world by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics, as well as the best coach in America by the renowned survey conducted by the Uruguayan newspaper El País.

In addition to his coaching achievements, Alfaro has authored a book titled “Hunters of Impossible Utopias,” published by Editorial Planeta. He has covered important football competitions as a television commentator, including multiple FIFA World Cups and Copa América editions.

With his vast experience and impressive track record, Gustavo Alfaro is ready to lead the Costa Rica National Team to new heights. The Costa Rican fans and football fraternity eagerly await the upcoming journey under his guidance.

Share this: Facebook

X

