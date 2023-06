End of speculation, it’s clear. A new hockey hall of fame will be created in Prague’s Palladium. Czech hockey president Alois Hadamczik confirmed the information to CNN Prima News, saying that the association will save up to 150 million crowns in the coming years thanks to this step. But the decision unleashed conflicting passions in the hockey public. Among hockey personalities, there are supporters of this step, but also sharp critics.

