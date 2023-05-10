Home » Handball European Championship 2024: Germany meets France, North Macedonia and Switzerland
Handball European Championship 2024: Germany meets France, North Macedonia and Switzerland

Status: 05/10/2023 8:40 p.m

Germany’s handball players will meet France and North Macedonia in the preliminary round at the 2024 European Championship – Germany will also play the opening game against Switzerland.

This was the result of the draw in Düsseldorf, the European Championship is to be held in Germany from January 10th to 28th, 2024. Twelve of the 24 teams reach the main round, Germany’s two possible opponents there are Spain and Iceland if they progress.

The groups at a glance:

Group A Group B Group C

France

Spain

Island

Deutschland

Austria

Hungary

North Macedonia

Croatia

Serbia

Switzerland

Romania

Montenegro
Group D Group E Group F

Norway

Sweden

Denmark

Slovenia

Netherlands

Portugal

Poland

Bosnia-H.

Czech Republic

Faroe Islands

Georgia

Greece

“Very interesting, nice group. We knew a very strong opponent was coming”, said national coach Alfred Gislason. ARD expert Dominik Klein spoke of one “outstanding group”.

Ex-national player and sports show expert Dominik Klein was allowed to grab the lottery pot and gave the German handball players Switzerland as their opponent in the preliminary round of the European Championship.
It is clear that Germany can only meet world champion Denmark, defending champion Sweden or co-favorite Norway, who play in groups D, E and F, in the semifinals at the earliest. The declared goal of the German Handball Federation (DHB) is to reach the semi-finals. At the World Cup last January, the DHB selection took fifth place.

Germany, as host, qualified directly for the European Championship, as did Sweden, Spain and Denmark. The Faroe Islands, Greece and Georgia qualified for the European Championship for the first time.

World record planned for the opening game between Germany and Switzerland

For the first time, Germany is the venue for a men’s European handball championship. The opening match between Germany and Switzerland takes place in the football stadium in Düsseldorf and aims to set a world record for the handball match with the most fans. “In front of this backdrop, it becomes all the more interesting”said Gislason: “I’m really looking forward to it.” The other games of the German team will take place in Berlin. ARD expert Klein said: “It’s going to be a celebration and should give the German team a boost to get off to a good start in this tournament. Because a good start also means going forward.”

The stadium in Dusseldorf

The venues of the six preliminary round groups:

  • Group A: Düsseldorf (opening) and Berlin
  • Group B: Mannheim
  • Group C: München
  • Group D: Berlin
  • Group E: Mannheim
  • Group F: München

After the preliminary round, there are two main round groups, one each in Cologne and Hamburg. The final will be played in Cologne – where Germany won the 2007 World Cup final against Poland.

The EM 2024 was awarded to Germany in 2018

The European Handball Federation had awarded the 2018 tournament to Germany at its congress in Glasgow, but the joint applications from Denmark and Switzerland as well as Hungary and Slovakia were defeated.

