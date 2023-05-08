Hangzhou women’s half marathon starts!The traffic control of many roads in the city center has adjusted 71 bus lines-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Hangzhou women’s half marathon starts!The traffic control of many roads in the city center has adjusted 71 bus lines

The Hangzhou Women’s Half Marathon will start at 7:00 on May 7th. From the evening of the 6th, the traffic police department will take temporary traffic control measures on some roads, and the city bus group will adjust several bus lines. Take a closer look at these travel changes!

Event information

Event date: 7:00, May 7, 2023;

Venue: Hangzhou Wulin Square;

Competition items: half marathon (women only), running around the lake (women only), about 10.2km.

traffic police alert

Temporary traffic control measures on some roads

The starting point of the half marathon and the running around the lake is set at Exhibition West Road, Wulin Square, the finishing point of the half marathon is Wave Culture Park in Shangcheng District, and the finishing point of the running around the lake is the West Lake Museum.

In order to ensure the smooth progress of the competition and the traffic safety of the roads in the surrounding area during the competition, from 21:00 on May 6th to the end of the competition on May 7th, the traffic police department will take temporary traffic control measures on some roads.

Announcement on Temporary Traffic Control Measures for Some Roads During the 2023 Hangzhou Women’s Half Marathon

In order to ensure the smooth progress of the competition and the safe and orderly traffic during the competition, according to the provisions of Article 39 of the “Road Traffic Safety Law of the People’s Republic of China“, the traffic management department of the public security organ will take temporary measures for part of the road during the competition. traffic control measures. The relevant matters are hereby notified as follows:

1. From 21:00 on May 6th to the end of the race on May 7th, except for the vehicles holding the “Special Certificate for 2023 Hangzhou Women’s Half Marathon”, other vehicles will take the following traffic control measures by time and by section:

(1) Control measures for starting and ending points.

From 21:00 on May 6 to the end of the marathon starting stage, motor vehicles are prohibited from parking in the enclosed area of ​​Exhibition West Road, Stadium Road (excluding), Exhibition East Road, and Huancheng North Road (excluding) (hereinafter referred to as the starting point control area) (Including on-street berths); from 22:00 on May 6, motor vehicles will be prohibited on Exhibition West Road; from 5:00 on May 7 to the end of the marathon starting stage, motor vehicles and non-motor vehicles will be prohibited in the starting point control area.

(2) Track control measures.

1. From 6:30 to the end of the race, traffic control will be implemented on Stadium Road, Yan’an Road and Qingchun Road of the track. At the same time, diversion measures are taken synchronously on adjacent peripheral roads.

2. From 6:40 to the end of the race, traffic control will be implemented on Huancheng West Road, Beishan Street and Gushan Road. At the same time, diversion measures are taken synchronously on adjacent peripheral roads.

3. From 6:50 to the end of the race, traffic control will be implemented on Nanshan Road (from the south entrance of Su Causeway to Yuhuangshan Road), Yuhuangshan Road, Yuhuangshan Tunnel and Nanfu Road on the track. At the same time, diversion measures are taken synchronously on adjacent peripheral roads.

4. From 7:10 a.m. to the end of the race, traffic control will be implemented on Zhijiang Road, the track. At the same time, diversion measures are taken synchronously on adjacent peripheral roads.

5. From 7:30 to the end of the race, traffic control will be implemented on Xinye Road, the track. At the same time, diversion measures are taken synchronously on adjacent peripheral roads.

2. From 00:00 on May 7 to the end of the competition, all kinds of vehicles (including on-street berths) are prohibited to park on the competition road section.

3. During the competition, vehicles and pedestrians passing through the intersections along the competition route and peripheral diversion control should obey the instructions of the on-site police and staff. The time for resuming traffic on the traffic control section is determined by the traffic management department of the public security organ according to the competition situation. We ask for the understanding and support of the general public.

announce.

Traffic Police Detachment of Hangzhou Public Security Bureau

May 4, 2023

City bus group reminder

71 bus lines will be temporarily adjusted

In order to ensure the travel needs of the general public during the race, combined with the control measures of traffic organization, Hangzhou public transportation is adjusted in sequence, and the 71 bus lines passing the track are adjusted by detours, line shortening, and line service time delays. The maximum Minimize the impact on public travel.

From 22:00 tonight, 6 lines at Wulin Square Station will be temporarily adjusted

From 22:00 on May 6th to the end of the marathon starting stage, traffic control will be implemented on Exhibition West Road and Exhibition East Road, and the 6 night lines will temporarily cancel the stop at Wulin Square. Those who originally took the 8192, 8201, 8202, 8211, 8218, or 8223 bus at Wulin Square can take the bus at Wulinmen North, Huanbei New Village, Wulin Square North (platform ②), Xiaobeimen, and Yan’an Xincun Station.

It is recommended to go to the West Lake Scenic Area after 9 o’clock

On May 7th, from 6:30 a.m. to the end of on-site control, there will be no bus lines at Yan’an New Village, Six Parks, Beishan Street, Nanshan Road, Qingbomen, Su Causeway, Jingsi, Baguatian and other stations. Please go to Citizens and passengers at these stations make travel plans in advance.

Multiple lines will detour around the periphery of the scenic spot

Due to the influence of the road control of the marathon event, some routes in the West Lake Scenic Area have been greatly adjusted, and many routes will detour around the periphery of the scenic area.

For example: Routes 7, 27, and 277 do not pass through Beishan Street;

Route 12 is shortened to Wulin Road, and does not pass along Yan’an Road, Nanshan Road, Nanfu Road, and Fuxing South Street; Route 31 is shortened to Zhong’an Bridge, and does not pass along Yan’an Road, Nanshan Road, and Yuhuangshan Road;

Routes 92, 188, and 290 do not pass along Yan’an Road.

In addition to the above-mentioned lines, other specific adjustment details can be found in the picture below↓↓