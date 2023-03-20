Source LBA Victory in Naples for the Happy Casa Brindisi with the final score of 80-96, thus reaching the twelfth success of the season which is worth the 7th place in the standings on equal points with Pesaro and Varese.

It is the sixth victory in the last 7 games for coach Vitucci’s team, with the only defeat coming last day against EA7 Emporio Armani Milano.

Fourth performance from over 100 for the evaluation of coach Vitucci’s team that approaches 60% from two points thanks to 25/42 (59.5%) which is the third performance of the season.

Only against Pesaro and against Verona, Happy Casa had exceeded 60% in two-point shooting with 62.1% and 62.8% respectively.

25 points for Nick Perkins at his season high (exceeding the 24 scored against Trieste on matchday 10 and against Tortona on matchday 6), stopping two points from his personal best in Italy achieved last season against Pesaro and against Tortona.

It’s since the 10th day, from the 24 points scored against Trieste, that Perkins hasn’t dropped below double figures for points scored.

This season only on 3 occasions has Perkins scored less than 10 points: it happened in 3 consecutive games from the seventh to the ninth day.

The American center is 10th in the scorers chart with an average of 15.6 points per game, the best among the Brindisi ranks.