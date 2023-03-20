Home Sports Happy Casa Brindisi, Nick Perkins adjusts his seasonal high
Sports

Happy Casa Brindisi, Nick Perkins adjusts his seasonal high

by admin
Happy Casa Brindisi, Nick Perkins adjusts his seasonal high

Source LBA Victory in Naples for the Happy Casa Brindisi with the final score of 80-96, thus reaching the twelfth success of the season which is worth the 7th place in the standings on equal points with Pesaro and Varese.

It is the sixth victory in the last 7 games for coach Vitucci’s team, with the only defeat coming last day against EA7 Emporio Armani Milano.

Fourth performance from over 100 for the evaluation of coach Vitucci’s team that approaches 60% from two points thanks to 25/42 (59.5%) which is the third performance of the season.

Only against Pesaro and against Verona, Happy Casa had exceeded 60% in two-point shooting with 62.1% and 62.8% respectively.

25 points for Nick Perkins at his season high (exceeding the 24 scored against Trieste on matchday 10 and against Tortona on matchday 6), stopping two points from his personal best in Italy achieved last season against Pesaro and against Tortona.

It’s since the 10th day, from the 24 points scored against Trieste, that Perkins hasn’t dropped below double figures for points scored.

This season only on 3 occasions has Perkins scored less than 10 points: it happened in 3 consecutive games from the seventh to the ninth day.

The American center is 10th in the scorers chart with an average of 15.6 points per game, the best among the Brindisi ranks.

See also  Milan will lend Pobega, Udinese will line up but there is competition

You may also like

Infront and World Athletics, partnership extended until 2029...

Hořav does not like the game format of...

Erasmus: Wolverhampton-Leeds

A few rays of hope in the gloomy...

Happy at the table with food biochemistry and...

GLOSA: Pilsen lost its weapons and happiness. The...

Juventus, Champions area with 4 points: the analysis...

Pöltl is narrowly defeated with Toronto in Milwaukee

Social series: who wins the soccer championship on...

Zhu Ting scored 15 points and Chinese Shuangshu...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy