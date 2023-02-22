The jab of honesty. Because you can win even if you lose, if a gesture like the one made by Mariaclotilde prevails during the weekend’s under-20 World Cup epee competition. Mariaclotilde Adosini, 18 years old from Polisportiva Scherma Bergamo, became the protagonist of an episode of great human and sporting value. In Beauvais, France, the athlete from Lombardy had initially won against the transalpine Juliette Baudinot with a score of 15 to 14 also thanks to an oversight by the referee, who in the crucial phase of the match had awarded the blue two hits instead of one.

THE APPEAL OF THE FRENCH

It was now done, the match won. Then, however, before the French appeal, the tournament management had acknowledged the error, calling Mariaclotilde back and confirming that, as per the regulation, the result was acquired and she could no longer go back. But it was at that moment that the blue got everyone to agree, making the gesture of giving up the victory acquired that would have projected her to the next phase of the thirty-second with admirable sportsmanship. And reopening the duel, which he then lost, receiving in return the embrace of the new winner.

«Because that’s right – she will say -, the result doesn’t count. I just did what fencing taught me.” A lesson in style and fair play from a young swordsman who experiences sport in its truest sense. It’s not often that she takes a step back. “The news caught me unprepared. For a moment so many thoughts crowded my head – Mariaclotilde will confess – But what mattered most to me at that moment, so much so that I prevailed without any hesitation, was choosing what was the morally right action to do. Although it might seem easy to accept the already proclaimed victory, I felt that going back to the platform, to re-dispute that last minute, would have been more fair towards the opponent, in respect of our sport. I lost, patience. I would do it again. Because the nature of this choice is due to the teachings received from my family, from my fencing studio and in particular from my teacher Francesco Calabrese». She calls him Ciccio and he is “one of my sports idols together with Rossella Fiamingo”, underlines Mariaclotilde, who has resumed training with more conviction and with the serenity she showed in the competition. A maturity in view of the scholastic one that you will have to support at the “Maironi da Ponte” Scientific High School in Presezzo (Bergamo).

«I have been fencing with my group for ten years. I enjoy it because even if we are alone on the platform, there is a group behind you that always supports you. The president of the Azzi federation wrote me a beautiful letter and I received many compliments. My mom was with me when I made this choice, my dad was very proud and he told me I was very brave. Honestly, I did the most natural thing, I did what they taught me since I was little, if I could do it again I would do it again. And again, again.”

COMPLIMENTS FROM FLEXEL

For this gesture, before the final, she was invited to receive a standing ovation and with the compliments received from Laura Flessel, an Olympian and former minister of French sport. In the most unbridled competition, Mariaclotilde’s different choice is a good message especially to younger sportsmen who are not willing to do anything to win.