The man allegedly organized a real car rental business for criminal activities. The latest case discovered thanks to a parked car

The local police of Verona identified and seized two cars found in the name of a Romanian figurehead, 57 years old, with no property, resident in the Forlì area, who allegedly activated a fictitious company resulting in the owner of 334 vehicles in a few months. Thanks to the false entrepreneurial activity, the man has evaded 112 thousand euros of provincial taxes on the change of ownership and, from the first investigations, with thousands of violations of the highway code throughout Italy, as well as missed tolls for over 80,000 euros in various motorway sections . The vehicles are all disbarred and placed on a black-list in the Public Automobile Register.

car rental — With this stratagem, many of the cars can be used to commit crimes in the area and leave no trace of the real driver. It is a sort of “car rental market for crime” that the local police in Verona have been fighting for some time, with investigations by the prosecutors of Verona and Milan.