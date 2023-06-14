He took advantage of the injuries of his colleagues, performed the intervention of the season. Vegas hails an unexpected hero

The unwritten rule of hockey says that you can’t reach the trophy without an excellent goalie performance. But it doesn’t always have to be a star with many years of experience at the highest level.

Let the story of the surprising hero of the Golden Knights be clear proof.

After all, if it weren’t for the coincidence of several circumstances, he probably wouldn’t have even gotten into the event. A key role was played by the injury of Laurent Brossoit, who retired early from the second game of the series with Edmonton.

Hill replaced a colleague who was three years older. And he didn’t let anyone in between the three bars.

“He didn’t catch two months before, we were a little worried about that. But there was nothing. He managed it, he coped with a number of difficult moments. In the sixth game with the Oilers, he took the first two shots, covered the next thirty-eight. He scored two shutouts in the series with Dallas. He’s doing great,” praised general manager Kelly McCrimmon.

The twenty-seven-year-old Canadian has the form of life. He doesn’t make mistakes, every match seems calm and confident. In the playoffs, the statistics of the success of the interventions reign (93.4%).

Watch Adin Hill’s tackle on Nick Cousins:

He doesn’t let up even in the final series, so far he clearly has the upper hand over the more proven Sergei Bobrovsky from Florida. His fantastic strike from the first duel, which immediately ranked among the best of the season, became a hit on social networks.

With the score tied at 1:1, Matthew Tkachuk created a 100 percent opportunity for Nick Cousins, who was lurking all alone on the edge of the goal area. Although Hill slid to the side, he managed to leave the stick behind.

Fans and players alike could not believe what they had just seen. “He gave us an incredible kick, the whole substitution suddenly came to life. He guided us to victory,” reported captain Mark Stone with satisfaction.

Another striker, Jonathan Marchessault, did not hide his enthusiasm either. And he recalled a very similar save that was pulled off in the finals five years ago by the quick-witted Braden Holtby against Vegas.

Washington’s number one at the time showed an incredible speed of reaction. Hill demonstrated respectable dexterity, which even due to his massive figure (197 cm, 97 kg) he has intensively devoted himself to regularly practicing yoga in recent years.

“I started with her during covid. It helps me. I feel great physically and mentally, I will rest and concentrate better,” he told The Athletic sports website.

Adin Hill thanks the fans after the win over Florida.

Before the start of the season, he probably did not even hope that he could be among the main candidates for the Conn Smythe Trophy for the most valuable player of the NHL playoffs.

By the time he arrived in Vegas, he had caught seventy-four games in overseas competition. He had stints in Arizona and San Jose, where the Golden Knights acquired him last August for a 2024 fourth-round pick.

They needed to secure the unpredictable situation at the goalkeeper post, where they rotated five names during the regular season, including the young Czech Jiří Patera.

Unwavering Swedish number one Robin Lehner was sidelined for the entire year by hip surgery. In April, the talented Logan Thompson also fell out of the game, followed by Brossoit during the playoffs.

If it weren’t for their health issues, Hill would have spent most of the season on the farm and most likely wouldn’t have even started in the playoffs.

“You can’t wish Adin success. He is a hardworking and very aware boy who is liked by the whole cabin. It doesn’t surprise me how he’s doing,” Yevgeny Nabokov, a former Russian international and San Jose goaltending coach, told The Athletic.

“He works hard, he focuses on the smallest details. And it keeps getting better. For a player like that, you want to work hard seven days a week,” added Vegas defenseman Zach Whitecloud.

The native of Comox appreciates the support of his teammates. In the fourth final, he showed that he has no problem standing up for them right on the ice when he got involved in a mass fight after the final siren.

“The opponent was outnumbered six to four, I had to help the others. Someone ripped off my helmet, they probably wanted to send us a message before the fifth duel. We don’t care, we won’t be swayed.”

Watch the scrum at the end of NHL Final Four:

After the game, during an interview with overseas journalists, he learned that Martin Brodeur, whom he looked up to as a child, also praised his performances. “He was talking about me? That makes me really happy,” he smiled.

His contract will expire after the season, he is talking loudly about its extension and financial improvement. But he is not looking that far yet.

“Every little hockey player dreams of winning the Stanley Cup, it’s awfully close. I try not to think about it too much, but I definitely have it in my head,” he admitted.

Not when he is reaching for the biggest success in his career. The Golden Knights are playing their fifth game on home ice, the opening face-off will take place on Wednesday at 2:00 CET.