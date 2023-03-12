The numbers of Verona and Monza

Considering Serie A, Serie B and Coppa Italia, Verona and Monza have challenged each other 44 times, with a balance of 19 victories for the Brianzas, 11 for the Venetians and 14 draws; there first leg ended 2-0 in favor of the Lombards. The last time that Verona challenged Monza at home in a championship race dates back to Serie B 1998/99, when they won 1-0 thanks to Leonardo Colucci’s goal (May 23, 1999). The Monza collected 32 points in this championship: in the era of three points for a win (since 1994/95) the only debutant team in Serie A able to do better after 25 matches played was Chievo in 2001/02 (40). Both the Verona and Monza scored seven goals from the defensive department in this championship (including one in the last matchday for the Brianzas, with Armando Izzo), only Atalanta (10) and Roma (eight) have obtained more goals from defenders. The curiosity: Darko Lazovic ha took part in six (three goals, three assists) of the seven networks (excluding own goals) scored by Verona in Serie A from the beginning of the new year; no midfielder has been involved in more goals in 2023 in the competition (even Angel Di María on six).