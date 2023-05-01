Hertha coach Dardai teases Bayern: “After 60-70 minutes they were flat” – FC BAYERN MUNICH

05/01/2023 – 06:50 am



Bayern are top of the table again. In the 2-0 win against Hertha, the record champions struggled for a long time.

The Tuchel-Elf bites its teeth against the defensive bulwark for a long time. Only after 69 minutes did Serge Gnabry score the first goal.

At DAZN, Hertha trainer Pal Dardai explains: “Bayern is a top team. But after 60-70 minutes they were flat. Actually, we have to go home with a point here.”



Dardai teases against Bayern!

The Tuchel team makes the goal in this phase. After Gnabry made it 1-0, the record champion takes a step back and takes things a little easier. In this mode, the second goal is still scored.

Hertha coach Dardai must now create the miracle! The club is now six points behind the relegation place.

“In the first week I dealt a lot with the offensive, now with the defensive,” he says of his squad. “The boys have to learn to push out more courageously. Next week we’ll train aggressively again and then we’ll get started!”

Hertha is now in a direct relegation duel against VfB Stuttgart. After that, the Berliners first have to go to Cologne, then there is the game against relegation candidate Bochum and finally to Wolfsburg.

Bayern, on the other hand, are trumping again from the top.