Hiking in the Engadine, new trails to do in spring and summer

The excursions in the Engadine grow, with new thematic trails to do in spring and summer, from glaciology to philosophy.

The Glacier Experience Trail is the new path for observing and studying glacial phenomena in the sensitive Alpine area of ​​Diavolezza, to be completed with a visit to the VR Glacier Experience exhibition on the topics of melting glaciers, climate change and their repercussions on high mountain. In addition, the panorama walk from the Murtèl Corvatsch intermediate station to the fairy-tale village of Sils and the newly redesigned Philosopher’s Path in Muottas Muragl, with new quotations from illustrious thinkers, also make for an indelible memory of the Engadine.

Excursions in the Engadine, new trails to do in the summer

In nearby Engadine Switzerland, the first ski area to inaugurate the summer season is the Diavolezza il 9 maggio 2022. The most sensitive to the environmental issue and with a passion for hiking in the high mountains, must discover this fascinating glacial scenery where the four thousand meters of Piz Bernina soar and the three imposing pillars of Piz Palü. In addition to the treks on the Morteratsch and Pers glaciers, led by the Pontresina Alpine School, a new route explains and shows the climate changes already visible in the sensitive Alpine area of ​​Diavolezza through five observation and in-depth analysis of the glacial phenomena.

Glacier Experience Trail

It’s about the Glacier Experience Trail, a thematic trail dedicated to glaciers, lasting about 2 hours, which will be practicable throughout the summer starting from June 2022, when snow conditions allow it. The adventure to discover the glacial world of Diavolezza in continuous change due to the climate crisis, ends with a visit to the mostra multimediale VR Glacier Experienceat the Diavolezza valley station.By means of virtual reality visitors enter into a time travel, from the year 1875 to 2100, which brings the general public closer, in an easy and understandable way, to the complex scientific calculations and future scenarios described by glaciologists. The impacts that climate change is causing in ecosystems at high altitudes and how the development of glaciers, its fauna and its hydrological balance are compromised are very well experienced. The project was developed by experts of the Zurich University of the Arts and the University of Freiburg. Exhibition free and open every day from 8.30 to 16.00.

Muottas Muragl, the Philosopher’s Path

On the mountain of Muottas Muragl, at 2456 meters above sea level, summer kicks off on June 4, 2022. From the panoramic terrace of the Romance Hotel Muottas Muraglyou can enjoy the most beautiful panorama of the Upper Engadine, while a little further on a well-kept hiking area opens up to be explored at will to freely follow in the footsteps of philosophers and artists. It is no coincidence that Muottas Muragl is known as the Mountain of Art, in fact celebrated in the writings of thinkers and philosophers such as Nietzsche and in the paintings of illustrious painters such as Segantini.With the restyling of the Philosopher’s Path scheduled for this summer, the bond between the Engadine and some famous artists and thinkers emerges even stronger. Think of Giovanni Segantini, Giovanni Giacometti and Annemarie Schwarzenbach for example. But also new quotations from Erich Kästner, Immanuel Kant and Manuel Proust appear on the Philosopher’s Path.

Corvatsch, walking above the lakes of the Upper Engadine

From 18 June 2022 the Corvatsch cable car reopens, which takes you from Surlej to an altitude of 3303 metres. It is worth getting to the top and stopping at Ristorante 3303 to enjoy excellent cuisine with fabulous views. From here you then return to the Murtèl intermediate station to walk down to Sils, along the panoramic path which offers a magnificent view of the Upper Engadine lake plateau. The path begins at the Murtèl intermediate station, which can be reached by cable car from Surlej, and first descends towards the valley and then turns left.

The view of the lakes of Sils and Silvaplana, as on the haughty Piz da la Margna, is fabulous all the way up to Prugnieu, where after the fork you continue in the direction of the mountain forest and the Prasüra Alp, from which you then get to Sils. The route is 8 km long and of medium difficulty. Many other naturalistic and panoramic hikes in the heart of the Corvatsch area start from the intermediate station of Furtschellas That reopens on June 25, 2022.

Corviglia, after skiing it’s off again with the MTB

From June 4, 2022 with the reopening of the Signalbahn cable car also mountain bikers can return to the slopes of the Corviglia, conditions of the last melting snow permitting.

The complete bike offer, to fill up on adrenaline on the flow trails or the long-distance Enduro routes of the Corviglia starts again on 25 June 2022 with the lifts Chantarella, Corviglia, Piz Nair and Celerina-Marguns up and running again.

