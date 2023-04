As reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski in his podcast, the future of James Harden at home Philadelphia 76ers remains to be defined. A farewell from him therefore remains possible, especially in the event that the Sixers do not advance beyond the Conference Semifinals: Houston is “very much in the running” at the window, for what would be a sensational return.

Harden has a player option on his contract, which he can exit at the end of this season.