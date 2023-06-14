How is the final Selectivity grade calculated?

The Selectivity mark is one of the most important elements to calculate the university entrance mark

The month of June is every year the month of selectivity for tens of thousands of Spanish students. The exams have already taken place in most of the autonomous communities, with a series of tests whose dates differ from one region to another in Spain. The Selectivity note is one of the most important elements for calculate the university entrance mark and one of the questions that students repeat the most is how to calculate it.

Each student obtains a weighted grade between the grade they get in Baccalaureate and the compulsory and voluntary phase of the Selectividad. the note of Selectivity is the arithmetic mean of the compulsory phase of the exam, which requires a minimum of a four to pass. To calculate it, you must add the marks of the different subjects and the result of the sum, divide it by the total number of subjects.

The High school grade is equivalent to 60% and the compulsory phase represents 40%, which entails that the result can be achieved up to a grade 10. Students who want can apply to the voluntary phase to raise their grade and thus not be so tight to choose the career they want. If they finally decide to do so, the note rises to the maximum score: 14.

To add a note, it is necessary to obtain a 5 or more in these extra tests, as well as to take a minimum of two subjects, with a maximum of four (except in Catalonia, Navarra and the Balearic Islands, where the limit of subjects is three).

The three notes that you must calculate

The Selectivity note: It is the note that of the obligatory phase of the selectivity. The qualification of Access to the University (CAU): is the weighting of the selectivity grade with the Baccalaureate grade. The admission note: It is the sum of the qualification of access with the mark of the voluntary phase.

The Selectivity note

The EvAU mark is the arithmetic mean of the marks obtained in each of the subjects of the Compulsory phase rounded to the nearest thousandth. It is essential to get at least a 4 average to be able to access an official university degree.

Example:

First exercise: 6.30

Second exercise: 4.20

Third exercise: 6.90

Fourth exercise: 7.10

Mark of this General Phase: 6.30 + 4.20 + 6.90 + 7.10 = 24.50/4 = 6.125