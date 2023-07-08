If you go for a nice trip to the mountains in the summer, perhaps even with a relaxing walk at high altitude, it is important to know how to dress to go to the mountains in the summerto avoid nasty surprises. An excursion walk on high ground, a trekking even short is something to prepare carefully. In particular with regards to theclothing and equipment. T-shirts, sweatshirts, fleece jackets, glasses, caps, shoes, backpacks carefully chosen and it is not necessary to spend a fortune, because with certain online purchases you can save. But they can make the difference between a pleasant ride and a difficult one.

How to dress to go to the mountains in summer

From the most suitable shoes for walking on the trails to the ideal garments to use in the event of a sudden change in weather conditions, here they are advice on how to dress to go to the mountains in the summer.

1. T-shirt

The first layer in contact with the skin should not be made of cotton (on why not wearing cotton for sports, click on this link) but made of breathable technical fabric: it allows perspiration to be expelled, it does not get soaked, it regulates heat and dries quickly rush. Today on the market there are woolen undergarments and t-shirts that behave like technical fabrics: read the Wool-e product test for example. If you really like perfection, a t-shirt with a zip around the neck like a running t-shirt allows you to insulate better in the event of a gust of wind or sudden drops in temperature.

>> Read also: Because walking in the mountains makes us happy

2. Felt of pills

The second layer, to be worn if the temperature drops or if the wind rises, must ensure warmth and protection from the wind. Today fleece is the most popular, which allows you to have good performance with minimal thickness and bulk, the so-called base layers like these, which can be used both in winter and in summer, but also second layers of wool like this one by Reda Rewoolution: better if it is with full zip (it can also be opened and closed while walking, without taking off the entire garment), with a raised collar and side and chest pockets for frequently used items. Perfection? Zips also in the pockets and underarms, to increase ventilation when you start to sweat but you don’t need to stay in a t-shirt.

>> Read also: Trekking guide: 12 tips to start walking in the mountains

3. Jacket

Indispensable, inevitable, essential for going to the mountains in the summer. To always put in your backpack, even if when you leave the sun is shining that leaves no doubts. Today there are very light ones that curl up in a fist (like this one from Patagonia), but in any case they must be made of technical fabric such as Gore-Tex, Polartec or Primaloft, waterproof and breathable like these specific ones for spring summer, with hood , heat-sealed seams to prevent rainwater from infiltrating, tear-resistant, with reinforcements on the points most subject to wear such as shoulders and elbows. The top? Hood with drawstring, drawstring at the waist, cuffs that tighten and pockets with heat-sealed zip, preferably also on the chest.

>> Read also: 6 shell jackets to stay dry

4. Pants

Even if it may seem that in the mountains it gets very hot in summer, it is never advisable to set off in shorts alone (unless they are like these Bithihorn Flex from Norrona): the vegetation can sting and scratch the calves, and it is not underestimate the risk of ticks that can cause Lyme disease. Today there are numerous ‘modular’ models, with zips at the knees that allow them to be made short or long according to need. For the same reasons listed above, it is always good that they are tear-proof, breathable because you sweat a lot while walking, with some reinforcements in strategic points such as knees, ankles and hips, and above all windproof and waterproof (here the guide to choosing trekking pants to go to the mountains).

>> Read also: How to behave if you meet a bear during a mountain trip

5. Shoes and socks

Considering that you walk on dirt paths, in the woods, if not exactly among stones and boulders, normal sneakers are obviously not good: you need shoes with soles that ensure you don’t slip, waterproof, breathable and at least reinforced on the sides, toe and on the heel for a minimum of protection from accidental blows (here the guide to buying trekking shoes for the mountains). The socks must be made of technical fabric, reinforced at the toes and on the heels to better withstand the pressure during walking.

>> Read also: What shoes to use to go to the mountains

6. Backpack

This too must never be missing in the endowment of a hiker. The capacity depends on how long you want to stay around, but in general the vertical ones make walking more stable, shifting the center of gravity less (here, in any case, the guide for choosing a backpack to go to the mountains). There are models for men and women, to adapt to the different anatomical conformation, but all must have ventilation on the part that rests on the back, padded shoulder straps for soft support on the shoulders, waist and chest belt, to always be fastened for greater balance during the walk. And if it is equipped with numerous pockets and zips accessible from the outside, it can also be opened laterally and underneath and also has a waterproof backpack cover, it is perfect.

>> Read also: The best trekking backpacks from 10 to 80 litres

7. Glasses and cap

Sunglasses almost essential, and absolutely with protection from UV rays, really intense at high altitudes (like these 5 models to try this summer). Hat, bandanas and assorted headbands depend on your habits: they can help contain perspiration and protect you from the sun’s rays, but they are not absolutely essential.

>> Read also: Natural remedies against sunburn

Photo by Anders Nielsen on Unsplash

Photo by Laurentiu Morariu on Unsplash

Photo by Simon English on Unsplash

(Credits: FlickrCC Drew Brayshaw)

