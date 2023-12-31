How will the 2024 Mets look?

The New York Mets are gearing up for the 2024 season, with high hopes and several unanswered questions as they work towards a brighter future. The team officials have referred to 2024 as a “bridge” year, focusing on the development of their farm system while also aiming for a spot in the playoffs.

One of the biggest questions facing the Mets is how they will deepen their rotation. With the signings of pitchers Luis Severino and Adrian Houser, as well as injuries to other key players, the team is looking for solutions to bolster their pitching staff.

Young catcher Francisco Álvarez is expected to have a breakout season after showing promise in 2023. The 21-year-old will have the opportunity to showcase his skills and make a significant impact for the Mets this year.

As the Mets continue to rebuild and improve, prospect Mike Vasil is one to watch. The young pitcher has shown potential in the minor leagues and could make his major league debut in 2024.

Overall, the Mets are optimistic about the upcoming season and are expected to show improvement from the previous year. With the addition of key players and the potential for younger talent to shine, the team is hoping for a successful campaign in 2024.

