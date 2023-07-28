Hamburger SV HSV Gala against Schalke

“A spectacle. That’s what you play football for.”

HSV delivered a performance against Schalke that will be remembered for a long time. The goal gala at the start of the season was the best advertisement for the 2nd league, the statistics were breathtaking. Schalke coach Thomas Reis found clear words.

The Hamburg pros celebrated the late win at the start of the spectacle in the 2nd division with a big grin. Disappointed, the FC Schalke 04 players received the encouraging applause of the fans who had traveled with them. HSV won the promotion favorites game on Friday evening 5-3 (1-2) thanks to goals from Robert Glatzel and Jean-Luc Dompé in added time. In the highly entertaining game, both traditional clubs demonstrated their offensive strength – but also that they are not unbeatable.

“It was emotional for the whole team, a game that went back and forth,” said HSV access Levin Öztunali on Sky. The new Schalke goalkeeper Marius Müller, on the other hand, was disappointed: “We have to do some things better. We always have our qualities going forward. But we have to step up our defense by two to five.” Without a doubt, HSV had 32 shots on goal alone in the end, quite a few of which were top-class chances.

“That will have to be analyzed. We always let HSV run. We knew they were strong players. We, on the other hand, played and walked more. At least it wasn’t a bad game for the spectators,” criticized Schalke’s coach Thomas Reis.

In addition to Glatzel (90+1), who also scored the lead (17th), and Dompé (90+9), László Bénes (56th/foulelfmeter and 60th) was successful for HSV. Assan Ouédraogo (22nd), Thomas Ouwejan (45th + 1) and record man Simon Terodde (66th) scored for the relegated team. Schalke’s Ibrahima Cissé saw the yellow-red card (71st).

Before the game, HSV boss Jonas Boldt reported that he had sat down with coach Thomas Reis before the season and both had vowed to get “more results, less experience” in contrast to last season. “I think,” said Walter after the final whistle, “the result and experience were right today.”

HSV offensive player Robert Glatzel celebrates his goal to make it 4:3 in injury time – but that wasn’t even the end

Source: dpa/Marcus Brandt

A lot of things seemed first class on this mild summer evening in Hamburg. Three weeks before the start of the Bundesliga, the German Football League sent the two big clubs into the opening game, as in the 2021/22 season, both of which urgently want to get promoted. The 57,000 spectators in the sold-out Volksparkstadion celebrated the return of their teams right from the start – the Hamburg supporters clearly more in the opening minutes.

Schalke’s equalizer was a record goal

Glatzel tried it in the fifth minute, but Müller was still there. In the second attempt by the 29-year-old striker after a sharp pass from HSV newcomer Immanuël Pherai, Müller was powerless. HSV coach Tim Walter cheered energetically on the sidelines and he would have been even happier if Pherai hadn’t failed to thwart Müller when he had his own big chance a little later (19′).

Schalke, who needed 18, 19 minutes to get into the game, became increasingly stronger despite being behind. The equalizer by the youngster Ouédraogo, who had been Schalke’s youngest professional player since Friday evening at the age of 17 years and 80 days, came about after second division record scorer Simon Terodde deliberately dropped the ball. The 35-year-old captain with HSV past had actually already said goodbye in Gelsenkirchen, but extended it again after relegation.

So everything as always at HSV? The Hamburgers had failed last season, in particular due to the weak defense compared to the top team, the knockout in the relegation had a long-lasting effect on the Elbe. Öztunali, the grandson of HSV legend Uwe Seeler, tried to take the lead again in the 36th minute. But Müller was there again.

Instead, it was initially even more bitter for the hosts on the other side of the field when Ouwejan scored a technically strong shot to give Schalke the lead just before the break. S04 last won in Hamburg almost eight years ago when today’s Bayern star Leroy Sané met.

The supposed third Schalke goal by Terodde in the 53rd was disallowed because of an offside position. But it added to the game’s entertainment value, which only increased a few moments later. Cissé caused the penalty kick, which Bénes safely converted. It got loud in the stadium – and even more so when Bénes completed a counterattack in an exemplary manner to take the lead.

Supported by the crowd, Hamburg continued to play offensively, but conceded a goal again. Terodde appeared where a striker has to appear and overcame HSV goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes in his 173rd second division goal. Conveniently near the Schalke fan curve. The dismissal of Cissé didn’t make things easier for the guests in the closing stages. Both teams had further great chances, Hamburg’s Miro Muheim hit the post (81st). And then came Glatzel and Dompé. “It was pure emotion, pure football. A spectacle. That’s what you play football for,” said Glatzel. But he also said: “It’s not possible to concede three goals at home and although we scored five goals, that’s quite decent, but we should have scored more. So we have to make better use of our chances up front and defend better at the back.”

