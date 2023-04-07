Raffl left the National Hockey League (NHL) after nine seasons and joined HC Lausanne last summer. In the Swiss National League season finale, the 34-year-old forward played with an injured shoulder, which he now has to heal.

Rossi, who played two games for Minnesota Wild last year in January and 16 in the fall before returning to the Iowa Wild farm team, will probably be involved in North America in May.

Iowa is about to enter the pre-playoff of the American Hockey League (AHL), Minnesota is already in the NHL playoff and can call the 21-year-old from Vorarlberg into the squad at any time. “Iowa has a good chance of winning the pre-playoff as well. And when the AHL season is done, I expect Minnesota to pull Rossi and other players up,” Bader told APA. “I rate the chances of participating in the World Cup as low,” said the Swiss.

AP/Abbie Parr



Eight new players in the ÖEHV team squad

The ÖEHV team boss is currently preparing for the second World Cup preparatory camp starting on Easter Sunday in Innsbruck with two friendlies against Italy on Wednesday (7:30 p.m.) in Brunico and on Friday (5:30 p.m.) in Innsbruck. Bader nominated eight new players compared to the week before and increased the squad to 28 men in order to be able to train with five full lines.

Goalkeeper Florian Vorauer (KAC), defenders David Maier (KAC) and Philipp Wimmer (Salzburg), as well as strikers Raphael Herburger (Lugano), Lukas Kainz, Armin Preiser (both Vienna Capitals), Nikolaus Kraus and Simeon Schwinger ( both KAC).

Senna Peeters and Maximilian Rebernig had to pass injured. The two young defenders David Reinbacher (18, Kloten) and Thimo Nickl (21, AIK Stockholm) are also missing due to minor injuries and are still being rested. “This is a precautionary measure. They will only come when they have recovered 100 percent from their injuries,” stressed Bader. “Like every year and also with other nations, there are cancellations due to injuries. At the moment I have the impression that there are more this year,” said the team boss.

Loss in the first friendly

The first World Cup friendly was lost 3-5 to Slovenia in Villach on Thursday. The ÖEHV team turned around a 0:2 deficit, but the guests had the better end for themselves. Austria was behind against the promoted team in Group A thanks to goals from Blaz Tomazevic (7th) and Jan Drozg (15th) and then turned the game around in the meantime through Emilio Romig (20th / PP) and Nico Feldner (25th / PP , 28.). After Ken Ograjensek (31st) equalized, Robert Sabolic (52nd / PP) finally decided the match. Ziga Pance (59th) made the final score with an empty net goal.