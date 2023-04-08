Home Sports Ice Hockey World Championships in Canada: DEB women without a chance against Finland
Sports

As of: 04/07/2023 11:35 p.m

The German ice hockey players suffered a first setback at the World Championships in Brampton/Canada. The day after the 6-2 start against Sweden, the team of national coach Thomas Schädler lost 0-3 (0-2, 0-1, 0-0) against Finland on Friday (April 7th, 2023). The tournament goal for the DEB selection remains relegation.

Germany fell behind early on with two goals conceded in less than three minutes by Rosa Lindstedt (14th minute) and Emilia Vesa (16th minute). The playfully inferior DEB selection braced itself against the impending defeat, Viivi Vainikka (29th) nevertheless increased for the Finns, who had won 14:1 against France at the start. Goalkeeper Johanna May prevented further goals with numerous saves, and Schädler’s team repeatedly provided relief with their own attempts to attack.

Now against the pointless French women

The German team, which avoided relegation at the last second at the A World Cup last year, is currently in third place in Group B behind Finland and Hungary. The next opponent is France (3:18 goals, 0 points), the game will be played on Monday night (1 a.m.). Only the last of group B is relegated.

