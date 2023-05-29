Home » I’m ready for new challenges but I feel great in Athens
Sasha Vezenkov, EuroLeague mvp, lives the final stages of this season in the Olympiacos jersey. In an interview with Bulgarian TV, the player postponed any decision on his future.

“I’m just thinking about how to win the title in Greece and what will be the right decision for me at this stage of my career,” his words to BNT. “No one knows what will happen in a few years, so I will decide how to proceed when the time comes. We agreed it would have been more right to finish the season and then talk. We’ll see if they have a specific offer and what I’ll decide. I’m ready for new challenges, but as I said before, Athens and Olympiakos are my home and I feel great.”

The Sacramento Kings acquired the rights to Vezenkov in the 2022 NBA Draft when they sent a draft pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers who later became Isaiah Mobley.

