The coach needs at least one of the two to give life to the halfback: Inter can no longer make mistakes in the league. Lukaku and Brozovic will return for Wednesday’s Italian Super Cup derby

Saturday evening against Hellas Simone Inzaghi hopes to have one of Nicolò Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu back on the field. The best would be to be able to count on one in the starting line-up and the other on the bench, but the Piacenza coach expects at least one recovery compared to the group he had available yesterday, for the round of 16 of the Italian Cup. Also to give some rest to those who, in the middle of the pitch, played against Parma and weren’t used to wearing a starting shirt (Gagliardini and Asllani).

WHO OF THE TWO? — The watchword is not to risk anything in view of Wednesday’s Italian Super Cup final, but after the draw in Monza, Inter cannot afford to make too many calculations in the league. Neither in terms of the Scudetto (the gap from Napoli is back in double figures) nor in terms of qualifying for the next Champions League (the Romans and Atalanta will not give up). That’s why one of Barella and Calhanoglu serves and will probably play in the end. Who has more chances? The decision will be made on Friday, after finishing, or maybe even on Saturday, after the morning “sgambatura”. Today, according to the indications received from the differentiated sessions, Turkish seems more advanced than Italian which, however, is traditionally not easy to keep at rest for too long. Both were knocked out in Monza last Saturday in the disappointing 2-2 draw against Palladino’s team. See also School, Bianchi: "The number of vaccinated professors is increasing. No risk of quarantined regions"

BIG ROM ON THE FIELD TODAY — Lukaku chapter: after the inflammation in his left knee and the therapies he underwent again today, the Belgian will return to work on the field tomorrow. Available against Hellas? In theory it would be possible, but after three days off it is more useful that he train hard in view of the Super Cup final where he wants to be the protagonist and maybe leave his mark. Brozovic will also be back against Milan, who has made important progress since Monday and will work on the field tomorrow or Friday. Even the Croatian, like the former United striker, would like to experience a showcase derby. Final on Handanovic? The problem with the soleus is minor and he is overcoming it well. He could even be on the bench on Saturday. It will depend on the answers in the next few hours, but also in his case, as in those of “Brozo” and “Rome”, the watchword is not to risk.

January 11 – 8.15pm

