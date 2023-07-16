Inter-Lukaku, it’s over. Club blocks the deal with Chelsea – Calcio

Now the break is total and going back seems almost impossible. Inter and Romelu Lukaku have never been so distant, just when the closing of the deal with Chelsea to bring the Belgian back to the Nerazzurri for the third time seemed close. And instead the silence of the centre-forward (even towards the players and the coach), also spiced up by the many rumors that spoke of talks first with Milan and then with Juventus, led to the clash, which resulted in a phone call with warm contents between the management interista and the player. With the result that the return to Milan has now become almost impossible, amidst the anger of the Nerazzurri fans towards the player.

The transfer market options are endless, so never say never, but at the moment there don’t seem to be any moves that could lead Inter to reopen negotiations with the Belgian, whether it’s perhaps a public statement from Lukaku or maybe a step back from relations with the lawyer Ledure, which among other things also seem to lead to the breaking of the agreements between the same player and Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s agency that has been following the center forward for years.

Also because Roc Nation itself had exposed itself in the front line in defense of Lukaku after the racist insults by Juventus fans last season and in the meantime it has also added other Inter players such as Dimarco to its stable, as well as having entered into a partnership with Lega Serie A which seemed to be a starter for Lukaku’s new return to Inter. The situation is not like that and the Nerazzurri are now starting to look around, because the gap in attack remains to be filled. The list of names is not lacking: in the front row Balogun of Arsenal, who comes from a 20-goal season with Remis in Ligue 1, but the list also includes Morata (Atletico Madrid), N’Zola (Spezia) and Taremi (Port).

Therefore, the substantial investment that was designed for the Belgian striker and that would derive from the sale of Onana to Manchester United (in the closing phase) will therefore be destined elsewhere, also hoping to contain the figure, perhaps to be able to invest also in defense and midfield where there are other roles to fill, as well as obviously the substitute for the Cameroon goalkeeper. The hot potato thus returns to Chelsea, who hoped to be able to sell Lukaku as soon as possible: Juventus always remains in the background, but first they should sell Vlahovic, a negotiation far from set up so far. And the Belgian will have to show up at the Blues’ retreat on Monday, something he would have liked to avoid but which now seems to fall on his shoulders after the behavior that led Inter to decide to interrupt the negotiation.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

