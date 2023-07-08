Home » Inter Miami will unveil star signing Messi next Sunday
by admin
Inter co-owner Jorge Mas has previously called the Argentine star’s arrival a pivotal moment for football in North America. “I think we’ll be talking about pre-Messi and post-Messi soccer in the U.S. forever,” he told the Miami Herald.

Together with the owner of seven Ballon d’Or for the best footballer in the world, Messi’s former teammate from Barcelona, ​​Sergio Busquets, Spanish midfielder and world and European champion, should also be at the ceremonial presentation to the fans.

Messi’s first match for Inter should be played on July 21 against Mexico’s Cruz Azul in the League Cup. In MLS, the Miami club is last in the Eastern Conference after twenty games.

