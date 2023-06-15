Home » International match: Poland’s coach doesn’t really feel like playing in Germany
International match: Poland’s coach doesn’t really feel like playing in Germany

International match: Poland’s coach doesn’t really feel like playing in Germany
Two late goals save Germany from embarrassment against Ukraine

A year before the European Championships at home, the German national team is still in a precarious state. After a poor performance against Ukraine, Havertz and Kimmich saved Hansi Flick’s team from the next bankruptcy with late goals.

The German national team has won only four of the past 14 games and has arrived at mediocre. A game against the DFB-Elf no longer seems to be a highlight. Poland’s coach makes clear his priorities before the test against Flick team.

Whe euphoria and enthusiasm around the national team should reignite a year before the start of the European Championship at home, ended with cheers for Werder Bremen and whistles against the team of national coach Hans-Dieter Flick. Germany’s flattering 3:3 against Ukraine in Bremen once again mercilessly exposed the playing problems of the national team. Especially on the defensive it hooks.

After only four wins from the past 14 games, Flick and his team have the opportunity to do better on Friday in Poland (8.45 p.m., ARD and in the WELT live ticker) and finally put in a convincing performance again. But the prerequisites for a game with a high competitive character are poor. Poland national coach Fernando Santos obviously sees the game in Warsaw as a necessary evil, the Portuguese focus is on the European Championship qualifier four days later in Moldova.

Only four wins from the past 14 games – the national team is in permanent crisis

What: Getty Images/Maja Hitij

“I’m not thrilled with the appointment. In the game against Germany I can’t prepare the team well for the duel with Moldova. They are two completely different opponents who have a completely different style,” says Santos. Since Poland lost their first European Championship qualifier 3-1 against the Czech Republic, the team cannot afford another defeat in Moldova.

“The most important task for us will be the qualifier”

“I’m a coach, not a journalist or commentator,” said Santos about the unwelcome prestige duel with the DFB selection. “I am responsible for managing the Polish national team and the results it achieves. The association decided to play a game against Germany and I respect that,” he said, although he didn’t like it.

Poland coach Fernando Santos won the 2016 European Championship with Portugal

Poland coach Fernando Santos won the 2016 European Championship with Portugal

Quelle: bye/DPPI media/Piotr Matusewicz

Despite the unpleasant appointment, the 68-year-old will probably not field a B-Elf against Germany. “I will take this game very seriously because I hate losing.” It will be “a difficult task for the Germans, but the most important task for us will be the qualifier”.

With Germany automatically qualifying as hosts for next year’s European Championship, the team only has friendlies left until the opening game on June 14, 2024. After the game in Warsaw, it’s next Tuesday against Colombia, in the fall the opponents will be Japan, USA and France.

