And World Cup either. The Italy of basketball hits a new venture and can celebrate. “Even tonight the team showed character and determination. We are going to the World Cup deservedly. Congratulations to the coach Pozzecco, to all the staff and to all the guys who took turns in these windows. It is a beautiful day for our basketball” comments a satisfied Giovanni Petrucci, president of Federbasket.

Gioia Pozzecco

“It was a great victory because the boys never gave up, each giving their best. I could name them all, from the first to the last. We live a magic inside the locker room”. Thus the coach Gianmarco Pozzecco after the victory over Georgia which allowed the Azzurri to take the pass for the World Cup. “I dedicate the qualification for the World Championship to President Petrucci, with whom I have shared a lot in recent weeks. There would be many things to say but the first is undoubtedly a thank you to all the guys and the staff – he explained -. We did a great job. as a team and this evening we built a solid victory by proposing a high-level defense against Shengelia “, he added. Now the new mission is to convince Paolo Banchero to join this adventure: “I will go to the USA and bring him the videos of our matches – says the coach -. We are now in a beautiful fairy tale and Banchero can become the Super Hero who comes out of nowhere. for the happy ending “.