Italy-Turkey 90-89 after extra time in the Trentino Cup before the basketball World Cup – breaking latest news

by Flavio Vanetti

The Trentino Cup is the test before the World Cup which kicks off on August 25 in the Philippines

Italbasket’s first exam on the way to the World Cup at the end of the month (August 25-September 10, the Azzurri ended up in group A together with the hosts from the Philippines, the Dominican Republic and Angola) in lights and shadows, with a surreal interlude that risked being paid dearly, but in the end generates victory in overtime: in the semifinal of the Trento tournament it ends 90-89 over Turkey, on Sunday evening the Azzurri at 20.30 (live on Sky) will play the final against Sasha Djordjevic’s China who dominated Cape Verde (86-66).

We need to start right from extra time, because the Turks won it with a basket that will end up in the basketball film library: on 75-72 (initiated by Fontecchio with a 1 on 2 from the line) Italy fluttered by eating two free throws with Spissu (-12”) and making a mistake with the point guard with a triple that was too hasty. On the rebound Kabaca fired the classic shot of desperation at the buzzer and hit the target from 27 meters.

In overtime Italy went down twice by 5 (75-80 and 80-85) before placing the turnaround 10-4 with Spissu himself, set on the road to redemption, and with the authoritative presence of Melli. But the Turks held out until the end, pocketing the triple of the last thrill for the final 90-89.

Italy went in fits and starts: sumptuous in the first 5′ (Fontecchio on the shields), then come back, then in difficulty, finally launched towards a victory that was not materialized due to lapses in concentration which it will be good not to repeat again. It remains for the idea of ​​a team that has to give its all in terms of speed and pace to be able to express itself. The limit seen last year – limited centimeters and not enormous tonnage – is re-proposed as predictable also in this adventure that leads to the world championship tournament. Turkey, much more performing, imposed domination of the area and rebounds, as well as showing greater reactivity on loose balls. The positive aspect is that despite many figures condemning her, Azzurra was almost always ahead and was capable, in a more painful second half compared to the glittering first fraction (49-38 at the long interval after having also had a +13, 47-34, with a triple from Woldetensae from Varese), to build a solid advantage (74-65) ruined only by the flattening of defensive intensity and mental collapse.

In this match of many (too many) ups and downs: the Fontecchio-Sparafucile of the opening 20′ (15 points at the break), the enterprising Spaniard and the always charismatic contribution of captain Melli deserve to be remembered. It was only the beginning, all right, but from now on it becomes essential for the national team to add more bricks to a house under construction.

