A new Serie A bench is freed: Jasmin Repesa is no longer the coach of Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro. The Italian champion coach with Fortitudo Bologna and Olimpia Milano has in fact come out of his contract with Vuelle, as announced on Twitter by his agency.

Head Coach Jasmin Repesa will opt out of his contract with Pesaro and become a free agent.

Thank you to the Pesaro organization and fans for supporting our coach. pic.twitter.com/kt63udrvFU

June 1, 2023