Home » Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez Considering Multiple Options for Next Move After Departure from LA Galaxy
Sports

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez Considering Multiple Options for Next Move After Departure from LA Galaxy

by admin
Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez Considering Multiple Options for Next Move After Departure from LA Galaxy

Mexican soccer star Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez is on the lookout for his next destination after announcing the end of his stay with LA Galaxy. The top scorer of the Mexican team is considering various options, including staying in the Major League Soccer (MLS) or making a return to Europe, where he previously played for top clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Hernandez’s knee is in good condition and he is already analyzing potential destinations. This includes the possibility of returning to Liga MX in Mexico or even moving to Saudi Arabia for a new challenge.

“I am evaluating projects in the MLS, Europe, Mexico, and also in Saudi Arabia. I came back stronger, more resilient and eager to continue enjoying football. My knee is great,” said Hernandez, highlighting his determination to continue his career.

During his time in Europe, Hernandez played in the Premier League with Manchester United and West Ham, LaLiga with Real Madrid and Sevilla, and Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen. In total, he played 344 games and scored 127 goals in the ‘Old Continent’.

Hernandez’s availability as a free agent has sparked interest from various clubs, and it remains to be seen where the prolific forward will continue his career. His determination to recover from his injury and continue enjoying football signals that ‘Chicharito’ is not done yet. It’s clear that the next chapter in his career will be eagerly anticipated by fans and pundits alike.

See also  '' Season full of important news '' - Video Gazzetta.it

You may also like

F1: Haas appeal to change United States Grand...

Youth Observation: Midway Recap of National Student Games...

Spanish Coach Félix Sánchez Bas Announces Ecuador’s Squad...

Lionel Messi has ‘no doubt’ Inter Miami will...

Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Hosts 14th Winter Ice...

The lack of accuracy of the legal director...

Tijuana’s Fall and Play In Round Hopes in...

Jonny Evans: Manchester United defender set to miss...

Montpellier – Nice 0:0, Nice footballers have maintained...

Jefferson Intriago Leads Mazatlán to Victory Against Toluca

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy