Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez Considering Multiple Options for Next Move After Departure from LA Galaxy

Mexican soccer star Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez is on the lookout for his next destination after announcing the end of his stay with LA Galaxy. The top scorer of the Mexican team is considering various options, including staying in the Major League Soccer (MLS) or making a return to Europe, where he previously played for top clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Hernandez’s knee is in good condition and he is already analyzing potential destinations. This includes the possibility of returning to Liga MX in Mexico or even moving to Saudi Arabia for a new challenge.

“I am evaluating projects in the MLS, Europe, Mexico, and also in Saudi Arabia. I came back stronger, more resilient and eager to continue enjoying football. My knee is great,” said Hernandez, highlighting his determination to continue his career.

During his time in Europe, Hernandez played in the Premier League with Manchester United and West Ham, LaLiga with Real Madrid and Sevilla, and Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen. In total, he played 344 games and scored 127 goals in the ‘Old Continent’.

Hernandez’s availability as a free agent has sparked interest from various clubs, and it remains to be seen where the prolific forward will continue his career. His determination to recover from his injury and continue enjoying football signals that ‘Chicharito’ is not done yet. It’s clear that the next chapter in his career will be eagerly anticipated by fans and pundits alike.

Share this: Facebook

X

