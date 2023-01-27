Jeremy Lin joins Taiwan PLG League Kaohsiung Steelers

2023-01-27 12:16:33





Source: China News Network



The Kaohsiung Steelers of the Taiwan Professional Basketball League Plus League (PLG) announced on the 26th that Jeremy Lin, a Chinese-American basketball player, will join the team. Jeremy Lin also wrote on his personal social media that day: “Here I am in Kaohsiung.”

Based on Taiwan media reports such as Central News Agency, Lianhe News Network, and China Times News Network, there are currently three professional basketball leagues in Taiwan, PLG League is one of them, and the other two are T1 League and SBL League. The PLG league was established in 2020 and currently has 6 teams. There are 40 games in the 2022-2023 season. The Steelers are currently ranked last with a record of 2 wins and 13 losses.

Jeremy Lin’s younger brother Lin Shuwei is currently playing for the New Taipei Kings, another team in the PLG League. Jeremy Lin has previously stated that he hopes to have the opportunity to join forces with his younger brother in his career. Now that the two brothers are not on the same team, many fans expressed their expectation for a “brother duel”.

Jeremy Lin, who is nearly 35 years old, previously played for the Guangzhou team of the Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA), but did not get too many opportunities to play: he played 7 games in 19 rounds this season, averaging 12 minutes per game, contributing 6.9 points and 2.1 assists. He announced his departure from the team at the end of 2022, ending his CBA journey ahead of schedule.

Regarding the joining of Jeremy Lin, the PLG league sponsor and artist Chen Jianzhou said on social media that “it’s finally you”; another Taiwanese artist Jay Chou posted two consecutive “Come on” and invited to play together; many Taiwanese fans also wrote on the Internet “Looking forward to coming to Kaohsiung” and “I stand by you to the end” to express welcome.