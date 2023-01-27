The bomber was killed by the police. The attack also resulted in ten people injured

At least seven people were killed, many were injured in a terrorist attack in the Jewish settlement of Neve Yaakov, a Gerusalemme East. Police killed the attacker, who was Palestinian: Alqam Khairi21 years old, unknown to the security services.

the reconstruction of the shooting in jerusalem — According to what emerged from the first reconstructions, the shooting took place in front of a synagogue. The Jerusalem police chief announced that the man, after shooting in front of the synagogue, fled in a car to a nearby, predominantly Arab area. Chased and caught up by the agents, he shot at him but he’s been killed by the armed reaction of the policemen. Dozens of agents have been deployed to the scene. The presence of a 40-year-old woman was confirmed among the victims. According to the police chief of the Jerusalem district, the bomber acted alone. The police chief himself then added “a policeman and a volunteer intervened to stop him and prevented a wider attack”.

hamas: “vendetta per Jenin” — “A heroic operation”, so the Jihad defined the attack carried out in the Orthodox district of Jerusalem as Islamic. Hamas instead he claimed that it was a “Revenge for the Dead of Jenin”, referring to the 9 Palestinians killed in Jenin in clashes with the army and the subsequent night-time rocket fire towards Israel. The Islamic Jihad spokesman, quoted by the media, added that today’s attack “demonstrates that a united front has come together that includes Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza”. Meanwhile, the US has condemned the “horrible” terrorist attack in East Jerusalem. The US State Department spokesman said, Vedant Patelstating that for the moment no changes are expected on the trip of the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, to Israel. See also Eriksen speaks again: “I was dead for five minutes, but now I feel fine. I would like to play the World Cup in Qatar "

celebrations in palestine — Upon learning of the bombing of Jerusalem, spontaneous displays of joy have arisen spontaneously in several Palestinian cities. Parades of festive people were reported in Jenin, Nablus and Ramallah. There were also scenes of jubilation in Gaza City and Rafah, in the south of the Strip. Popular enthusiasm also in the Palestinian refugee camp of Shuafat, in East Jerusalem, which is located a short distance from the Orthodox neighborhood of Neve Yaakov where the massacre took place.