Jesús Corona asks Luis Ángel Malagón for the Tricolor goal

Luis Angel Malagon Impresses in Goal for Mexican Team

Luis Angel Malagon stepped up in the absence of Guillermo Ochoa and delivered a strong performance for the Mexican team. Ochoa, who was sidelined with an injury, was unable to play, but Malagon filled in admirably, earning praise from fans and teammates alike.

Former Tricolor goalkeeper, José de Jesús Corona, has been a vocal advocate for a generational change in the Mexican team’s goalkeeping position. He expressed his support for Malagon, emphasizing the importance of strong performances to challenge Ochoa for the starting spot.

Malagon’s recent success also includes winning the Apertura 2023 championship with the Eagles of America, further bolstering his credentials as a top goalkeeper.

With his impressive showing in the absence of Ochoa, Malagon has solidified his place as a contender for the starting role. As the Mexican team continues its preparations for future competitions, Malagon’s performance has certainly given the coaching staff something to ponder.

