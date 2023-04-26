Home » Jiaxing 10th National Games meets in Pinghu in May_Zhejiang Online
Sports

Jiaxing 10th National Games meets in Pinghu in May_Zhejiang Online

by admin

Jiaxing Tenth National Games will meet in Pinghu in May

2023-04-26 10:41:53

Source: Sport Tribune

Correspondent Zhu Xiaoyan

On April 25, the press conference of the 10th Jiaxing Games was held in Pinghu. This Jiaxing City Games will be held in Pinghu for the first time, and will focus on competitions from May to September. The opening ceremony is planned to be held on June 2 at the Pinghu Sports Center Stadium.

It was learned at the meeting that there will be a total of more than 13,000 athletes and referees in this session of the Municipal Games, and it is estimated that the number of participants and participants in the opening and closing ceremonies will exceed 15,000. There will be two categories in the competition, the Youth Division and the Adult Division, and there will be 28 competition events, and more than 4,000 medals will be produced in total. Except for the kayaking and rowing of the adult department held in Jiashan, and the gymnastics held in Jiaxing City, other events are held in Pinghu. The emblem of the 10th National Games and the images of the mascots “Guibao” and “Yueyue” were also announced at the meeting.

This year’s Municipal Games is the one with the largest scale, the most abundant events and the most athletes participating. At that time, not only Jiaxing’s local Olympic champion Wang Yilyu will appear, but the opening performance will also fully integrate Jiaxing’s local cultural characteristics. In addition, in order to be in line with the Olympic Games and the National Games, this year’s City Games resumed adult competitions, adding five competitions including archery, baseball, martial arts Sanda, hip-hop, and 3-a-side basketball. In order to reflect digital empowerment, the WeChat mini-program “Handheld 10 Games” was also specially developed to set personalized reminders for each event participant, enabling one-click query of event venues, regulations, results, etc. on the palm.

See also  It was revealed that the Chinese Basketball Association did not agree with Li Yueru’s participation in the WNBA. Expert: There are many women’s basketball events this year – yqqlm

This is the first time that the Jiaxing City Games will be hosted by a county (city, district). The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Sports Bureau said that this will stimulate the potential of the county (city, district) to host the event and make the event the “most beautiful window” to show the charm of Jiaxing city “. At the same time, it also hopes to increase the utilization rate of local venues, set off a mass fitness boom, and promote the comprehensive development of competitive sports and mass sports in Jiaxing.

Label:Jiaxing City; Games; Events; Competition Items
edit: Bi Zhen

Related Reading


You may also like

LONGANE TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

1000th international match: DFB announces three more opponents...

Fasano-Afragolese: 35 years of the Loose

Important award for sports clubs

Scattered considerations after Liège-Bastogne-Liège — Sportellate.it

Important factor in the fight for the title:...

Smith Forefront 2 MIPS MTB helmet: 360° safety

National Chess Rapid Chess Championship: Meng Chen and...

FC Bayern: This squad from Munich urgently needs...

Maccabi and Partizan, broken two fasts of 9...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy