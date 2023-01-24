“The future of Serie A is at stake here – Exor’s CEO told Repubblica on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the death of Avvocato Agnelli -. We collaborate with the Government to build sustainable football”.

“The injustice of this sentence is evident. We will defend ourselves firmly to protect the interests of Juve fans and all those who love football. I hope that together with the other teams and the government we can change football in our country” . In an interview with Ezio Mauro and published in Repubblica 20 years after the lawyer’s death, John Elkann, CEO of Exor, talks about Juventus’ delicate moment and the 15-point penalty imposed on the club by the Football Federation’s Court of Appeal on January 20.

“Juventus is the most loved and followed Italian team: it represents our national football. The injustice of this sentence is evident: many have pointed it out, even if they are not black and white, and we will defend ourselves firmly to protect the interest of Juve fans and all those who love football,” said John Elkann, reiterating a line already drawn by the CEO. Maurizio Scanavino in the interview with Dazn before Juventus-Atalanta. Elkann: “Let’s build a sustainable future for Italian football together”

If Juventus confirms its willingness to defend itself against an unjust sentence, John Elkann also promises a turning point in the club’s position with respect to football institutions.

From anti-system to dialogue — See also Understanding tests with Napoli Stretta for Coulibaly and Jaro - Sport In recent years, with Andrea Agnelli at the helm, Juventus has taken an anti-system position: outside the government of the Lega Serie A, outside the ECA (the association of European clubs which was chaired by Agnelli), in contrast with UEFA and projected on the Superlega project. Now, the club is proposing to open a dialogue on reforms. “I hope that together with the other teams and the government we can change football in our country, to build a sustainable and ambitious future – continues Elkann -. Juventus are not the problem, but they are and will always be part of the solution. Here they are in I play the future of Serie A and of Italian football, which is becoming marginal and irrelevant”.

Trophies and achievements — Elkann: “The 2006 World Cup and the European Championship won with a strong Juventus backbone”.

Elkann draws a positive balance of the sporting results of the last management: “In these 100 years of living together we have gone through a period of great satisfaction and great difficulty: in the last 20 years Juventus have won 11 championships on the field, 6 Italian super cups, 5 Italian cups, plus the successes of the Women. The 2006 world title and the ’21 European championship were won by a national team with a strong Juventus backbone. And with Argentina’s victory this year, Juve is the team with the most players who have captured a world championship”.

January 24, 2023 (change January 24, 2023 | 10:16 am)

