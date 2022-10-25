Compensation to agents for non-existent operations, contracts deposited in the League for the reduction of salaries that would be different from the private documents found in the searches and the famous Ronaldo card, found, which has a value of almost 20 million. These are the innovations that emerge from the 19 pages of the charge of the Prisma investigation, in which 15 Juventus managers and former managers are investigated (including Agnelli, Nedved and Arrivabene) in addition to the club as a legal person, for forgery in corporate communications and false communications aimed at the market.