Juventus, Iling-Junior away to raise cash?

Samuel Iling-Junior seems destined to leave the Juventus. The Englishman has several requests from the Premier League and the Bianconeri don’t have the strength to be able to resist, having to raise cash. In the end, therefore, the club could make money with young people, saving at least one big. In all of this, Vlahovic remains out, destined to make room for Lukaku.

Zakaria away from Juventus: 100%

The Gazzetta dello Sport accepts the assignment of Zakaria. The Swiss has in fact received three offers (West Ham, Monaco and Leipzig) all of 20 million. It’s up to him now to choose the destination. Juventus has therefore managed to place the Swiss who will hardly say no to all three offers. This sale allows the Juventus coffers to breathe, given that Zakaria was out of the technical project.

Vlahovic away from Juventus: 70%

The Juventus keep waiting for PSG’s offer for Dusan Vlahovic. We need the farewell of the Serbian to get to Lukaku. Hence the club’s latest idea: to include the Serbian in the deal for the Belgian with Chelsea. It is reported by the Sports Courier which states how the bianconeri want the ex Inter at all costs and are also ready to try this solution to bring him to Turin. What is certain is that, despite the denials, the sale of the Serbian seems certain.

Iling-Junior away from Juventus: 60%

Shake-Junior is a player in which the Juventus believes a lot. However, English has several admirers in the Premier League. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Giuntoli estimates the winger at 18-20 million. At the moment there is no official offer of any kind, but, according to the newspaper, they could soon arrive. If they were in line with the club’s requests, the transfer could materialize.

Soulè away from Juventus: 50%

Sole is another player who could leave the Juventus. On the Argentine, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, there would be Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen. The club values ​​the Argentine at 10 million euros. If an offer of that kind were to arrive, the Bianconeri would leave the Argentine to raise cash.

McKennie away from Juventus: 30%

The Juventus keep looking for buyers for McKennie. According to the portal tuttomercatoweb.com, the American is interested in England, Germany and Turkey, but so far no offers have arrived. The American is not considered redundant, but the Old Lady expects to monetize the ex Shalke, considered expendable.

David Luciani

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

