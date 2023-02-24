The investigation records on the alleged false accounting of the Juventus they end up at six other proxies for investigations related to possible crimes connected to relationships between the Juventus club and other teams. The move of Turin prosecutor’s office it had been in the air for some time and has materialized in recent days. The criminal investigation could then expand to involve other clubs A league. In the hitherto known papers they were amusing “partnership” hypothesized by the investigators including GenovaSampdoria, AtalantaSassuolo, Pisa, Empoli. And in recent days a hypothesis of operations with theUdinese come under the scrutiny of investigators. However, it remains to be understood to which prosecutors the documents were sent – and therefore which companies could be involved – for territorial jurisdiction.

The decision was made about a month – the date is March 27 – since the beginning ofpreliminary hearing before the judge Mark Peak who will have to determine if Andrea Agnelli and the others defendants will have to face the process or less. Before this decision, in all likelihood, the hearing will undergo an immediate stop linked to the request of the defense to move the trial to Milano or subordinate to Roma because that is where the crime of would possibly have been committed information manipulationlinked to Juventus press releases on the first salary maneuver and to closure of budgets contested.

According to the prosecution, however, the “seat” of the investigation and therefore of the trial is Turin since the press releases were sent to the information system of the Bag from the Juve headquarters and were immediately available on the market as well unchangeable. The judge may decide to settle the matter himself or he may stop the hearing and ask the Cassation to settle the question by definitively establishing which is the place of jurisdiction where the defendants will eventually be judged. If it ends up before the Supreme Court, a pause of a few months is expected before the matter is discussed and the judges pronounce themselves.