Kickoff Times for El Salvador vs. Mexico Femenil Match on July 1 in Different Countries

Title: Start Time and Broadcast Details for El Salvador vs. Mexico Femenil Match Revealed

Subtitle: Football fans across the globe eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated clash

Date: July 1, 2022

In what promises to be a thrilling encounter, the El Salvador vs. Mexico Femenil match is set to kick off on July 1st. As the excitement builds, fans are making preparations to catch the action live. Here are the confirmed start times and broadcasting information for this highly anticipated game in various countries:

– Argentina: Football enthusiasts in Argentina can tune in to Claro Sports at 11:00 PM to watch the match unfold.

– Bolivia: Fans from Bolivia can join the action on Claro Sports at 10:00 PM, eagerly supporting their favorite teams.

– Brazil: The match will begin at 11:00 PM, local time, and can be watched on Claro Sports, giving Brazilian viewers a chance to witness all the drama.

– Chile: Football lovers in Chile won’t have to miss out, as the El Salvador vs. Mexico Femenil match will commence at 11:00 PM on Claro Sports.

– Ecuador: Spectators from Ecuador can tune in to Claro Sports at 9:00 PM to see their teams battle it out on the field.

– Colombia: Fans in Colombia can join the excitement at 9:00 PM as they cheer on their national teams, broadcasted on Claro Sports.

– United States (ET): Exact broadcasting details for the United States are yet to be confirmed. However, the game is expected to start at 10:00 PM Eastern Time, and further updates will be provided soon.

– Spain: Spanish viewers can catch the match at 4:00 AM on Claro Sports, ensuring that nobody misses out on this electrifying clash.

– Mexico: The host nation, Mexico, will have multiple options to witness the thrilling showdown. Viewers can tune in to Imagen TV, Hi Sports, TVC Deportes, and Claro Sports at 8:00 PM to support their teams.

– Paraguay: Football enthusiasts in Paraguay can tune in to Claro Sports at 10:00 PM, eagerly awaiting the match that promises to be filled with excitement and intensity.

– Peru: The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM in Peru, and fans can follow the action live on Claro Sports.

– Uruguay: Uruguayan fans can join the excitement at 11:00 PM, supporting their teams on Claro Sports.

As the countdown begins, fans worldwide are getting ready to witness this thrilling encounter between El Salvador and Mexico Femenil. Make sure to mark your calendars, grab your favorite snacks, and get ready for an unforgettable display of skill, passion, and determination on the football pitch.

