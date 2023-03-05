Aleksander Aamodt Kilde confidently secured the small crystal globe for victory in the Downhill World Cup for the second time in a row. The Norwegian celebrated his sixth win of the season on Saturday in Aspen and, ahead of the final descent in Soldeu in eleven days, is uncatchable in the special classification ahead of Vincent Kriechmayr, who, as the three-time winner of the season in Colorado, did not finish fourth.

