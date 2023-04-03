Home Sports Lakers, Lebron returns to talk about the title: We want to have a chance
Sports

Lakers, Lebron returns to talk about the title: We want to have a chance

by admin
Lakers, Lebron returns to talk about the title: We want to have a chance

The Los Angeles Lakers have won ten of their last 14 games and LeBron James is back to talk about title possibilities.

“We want to be in a position where we can compete for the title,” LeBron said. “It’s a journey, we don’t have the same chemistry as other teams that are trying to compete for the title or have title aspirations, but I like what we’ve been building over the past few months,” added James to ESPN.

“Even when I was out injured, I liked what I saw on the court and I’m happy to be back,” concluded the Los Angeles Lakers star.

The Lakers, who have a 40-38 record, are in seventh place in the West, half a game behind the Clippers with four games left.

See also  Barletta-Bitonto: 9 plus 5,000 wins anyway

You may also like

Straka improved on the final day – sport.ORF.at

Formula 1: Australian GP chief to investigate after...

Steve Kerr: We didn’t deserve the win. From...

Conveying the concept of green golf, the Sina...

Priske: We have ambitions and dreams, we want...

Crazy race at the Australian GP: Verstappen wins...

Hütter is working on engagement in England

Scattered considerations after Roma-Sampdoria (3-0)

Rope skipping welcomes the Asian Games, Zhejiang’s first...

This is the friendliest island in the world

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy