The Los Angeles Lakers have won ten of their last 14 games and LeBron James is back to talk about title possibilities.

“We want to be in a position where we can compete for the title,” LeBron said. “It’s a journey, we don’t have the same chemistry as other teams that are trying to compete for the title or have title aspirations, but I like what we’ve been building over the past few months,” added James to ESPN.

“Even when I was out injured, I liked what I saw on the court and I’m happy to be back,” concluded the Los Angeles Lakers star.

The Lakers, who have a 40-38 record, are in seventh place in the West, half a game behind the Clippers with four games left.