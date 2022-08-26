Home Sports Law enforcement officers to escort the “smoke-free” opening season to conduct special inspections around the campus – Teller Report Teller Report
Original title: Law enforcement officers to escort the “smoke-free” opening season to conduct special inspections around the campus

Cover reporter Wu Bingqing

Strict prevention, strict control and strict supervision, purify the surrounding market environment of primary and secondary schools, and escort the “smoke-free” opening season in an all-round way. On August 26, the school was about to start. The Chengdu High-tech Zone Market Supervision Bureau, together with the Tobacco Monopoly Bureau High-tech Branch, the High-tech Procuratorate and other relevant functional departments, carried out special inspections of law enforcement around the campus.

During the operation, law enforcement officers carried out a special inspection of tobacco and alcohol retailers within 200 meters of the campuses of primary and secondary schools, junior high schools and high schools. A total of 7 tobacco and alcohol retailers and 2 e-cigarette sales stores were inspected around the campus. “In accordance with the principle of ‘who operates the business, who is responsible’, we urge relevant merchants to rectify other problems found in the inspection in a timely manner, and earnestly implement the main responsibility and various measures for epidemic prevention and control.” said the law enforcement officer of the High-tech Zone Market Supervision Bureau.

Law enforcement officers have banned unlicensed businesses around primary and secondary schools. Are there still “nail households” that operate quietly? In this special operation, law enforcement officers also “looked back” to further strengthen the supervision of tobacco and alcohol retailing around the campus by increasing the frequency of inspections, joint inspections, and cross-examinations.

In order to create a “smoke-free” environment for minors, the action also strengthens the supervision of minors’ tobacco advertisements, strictly controls tobacco advertisements around the campus, and strictly prohibits any form of tobacco advertisements being sent to minors.

“Tobacco products cannot be sold to minors under any circumstances. We are all parents and have an obligation to protect every adult.” At the same time as the inspection, the law enforcement officers also urged each merchant to jointly supervise and boycott the purchase and smoking of cigarettes by minors. Behavior, and strive to build a “prohibition of minors smoking” protection network.Return to Sohu, see more


