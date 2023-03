The police have identified the man who wore the Lazio shirt with the writing “Hitlerson 88” during the Rome derby on Sunday. It is a German boy, identified together with two other people, against whom the Quaestor has issued a 5-year Daspo. The note from Lazio: “The club will strictly apply the Code of Ethics and will order the non-appreciation therefore the removal from the stadium for life”

LAZIO-ROME, ANTI-SEMITIC CHORS DURING THE DERBY: THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

