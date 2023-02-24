The round of 16 draw Conference League staged in Nyon from 13 has decreed that the next European opponent of Lazio will be theTHE Alkmaar. Since in the same week – i.e. the one between 6 and 12 March – Roma will also be busy at the stadium Olympic in the first leg match, the Biancocelesti’s match will be brought forward to Tuesday 7 March at 18:45. The return instead will be staged on Thursday 16 March at 9 pm, as per the classic programme.

THE COACH

The “Cheese heads” (this is the nickname of the Dutch club) will be the next opponents of Lazio in what will be the second obstacle of the Netherlands after the Feyenoord in this season. Pascal is leading AZ Jansenpromoted to head coach in December 2020 in place of Arne Slot. This is his first experience on the bench of a first team, after a long career as a deputy and as a coach in the youth sectors and above all with no professional football competitions. A factor that however did not prevent him from bringing the red and whites back into the elite of Dutch football.

THE TEAM

Among the Az players, the left full-back, Milos, should be kept an eye on first Kerkez (former AC Milan youth team), managed by the same agents as Luis Alberto and already linked to Lazio. 2003 so far is among the protagonists of the season with 3 goals and 6 assists. Halfback Tijjani did better Reinders, the most used in the season by Jansen, and author of 6 goals and 8 assists. In attack the most dangerous is undoubtedly Vangelis Pavlidis, with a long past in Germany and protagonist of 16 centers and 9 assists in 23 games. Special attention should also be paid to the number 10 attacking midfielder of the Ajax school, Dani the White, currently out with a foot problem but author of 13 goals and 2 assists. Finally, there is also the former Sassuolo, Jens, in double figures Odgaardwith 11 centers and 4 assistances for companions.

THE PATH

While AZ got back on track in Eredivisie up to third place 44 points behindAjax and in front of PSV, Jansen’s team’s journey in Europe starts from afar. Exactly from the second qualifying round of Conference Leagueon July 21, 2022 against the Tuzla City. In total three preliminary rounds round trip, plus six other matches of the E group, which bring the count to 12 matches, ten of which won, two lost and one group passed first. Performance not to be underestimated for a team that aims to go all the way like Lazio.